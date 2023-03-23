Record-breaker Grieve
Alex Grieve has become the most-capped international while playing at St Mirren, after picking up his eighth cap for New Zealand.
The forwards overtakes Iain Munro and the late Billy Thomson, both who represented Scotland.
The 23-year-old came off the bench in the All Whites friendly 0-0 draw with China.

