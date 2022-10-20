Kostas Tsimikas says he is keen to provide for “goal machine” Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

Nunez found the net from a Tsimikas cross to score the only goal of the game against West Ham on Wednesday – his first at Anfield.

The 23-year-old striker has so far had a stop-start opening to his early days on Merseyside having made a summer move from Benfica.

"It was a very good moment for me, especially because it was a cross for Darwin because I wanted to assist him," Tsimikas told the Liverpool website.

"Every day I work to make better crosses and to have better performances.

"I'm very happy for him because I know he wanted to score also.

"He's always there. He can score with the left, with the right, with the head - he's a goal machine.

"He needs confidence, (which) is coming. I hope for him to score more and more goals to help the team to give us more wins because for us he is a very important player."