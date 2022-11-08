Bournemouth v Everton: Team news
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil is likely to rotate his squad for Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Everton.
However, with Neto out until after the World Cup, Mark Travers is set to continue in goal because third-choice Cameron Plain has yet to make a senior start.
Captain Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and midfielder David Brooks (hamstring) are unlikely to feature.
Visitors Everton will be missing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a hamstring injury, as well as midfielders Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana, who are suffering with thigh and ankle problems respectively.
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and James Garner are in contention to feature.
At the back, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ruben Vinagre and Yerry Mina are all in need of minutes.
