B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil is likely to rotate his squad for Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Everton.

However, with Neto out until after the World Cup, Mark Travers is set to continue in goal because third-choice Cameron Plain has yet to make a senior start.

C﻿aptain Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and midfielder David Brooks (hamstring) are unlikely to feature.

V﻿isitors Everton will be missing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a hamstring injury, as well as midfielders Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana, who are suffering with thigh and ankle problems respectively.

A﻿bdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and James Garner are in contention to feature.

A﻿t the back, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ruben Vinagre and Yerry Mina are all in need of minutes.

W﻿ho do you think will start for the Cherries?

P﻿redict Lampard's Everton starting line-up