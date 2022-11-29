C﻿aicedo continues to shine

Moises CaicedoGetty Images

M﻿oises Caicedo is a name on the lips of Brighton fans and those of other clubs given his rising status in the Premier League.

T﻿he 21-year-old has added to his reputation by becoming the youngest ever player to score for Ecuador at a World Cup after netting their equaliser in a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.

H﻿e was left in tears in the aftermath however as Senegal's key win sent them through at the expense of Ecuador.

