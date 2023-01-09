The problems at Stamford Bridge "run deeper than Graham Potter", according to the Chelsea Supporters' Trust's Dan Silver.

Pressure is increasing on the former Brighton boss after an abject loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, and Silver told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast the Blues are "in a mess".

"We need a patient rebuild," he added. "We have no divine right to win matches or trophies, and we are a tough watch at the moment.

"For Potter, he hasn't had a settled squad. Key players like Reece James, Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante have been injured. We won't make the Champions League this season.

"To be honest, we've bought poorly since Antonio Conte won the league [in 2017] and have just papered over cracks by winning trophies.

"It's whether the owners will have the patience to give Potter time to build."

