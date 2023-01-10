'Physical' James Hill eager to improve with Jambos

New Hearts signing James Hill is looking forward to testing himself in front of big crowds at Tynecastle after completing his loan move from Bournemouth.

The defender, who turns 21 today, joined Robbie Neilson's ranks on Monday night and the latest recruit is raring to go.

“I am over the moon to get this deal done," he told Hearts TV. "I can’t wait to get started and get playing in front of this big crowd.

"It's a new experience for myself and a great stepping stone in getting to where I want to get to.

"It is a massive club with a great history, but the players in this team will definitely help me to improve as a player.

“I would say I am an aggressive defender. I like to enjoy the ball at my feet, but I enjoy defending and working hard.

"Every moment I get to step on the pitch, I never give up, but I am a very physical defender and I have a little attribute of a long-throw that I like to try and contribute with.

“I think you get a bit of everything in this league. It is very physical but also very tactical. For me, I need to learn to play in front of these big crowds as I grow up and I think here is the best place for me to do that.”