Alex Iwobi says that playing football with his friends outside of Everton helped him get his "love for football again" after initially struggling to make an impact as a first-team player for the Toffees.

The 26-year-old joined Everton in 2019 after spending his whole youth career with Arsenal.

"When I moved up to Liverpool/Manchester I would go and play with friends in Manchester when I wasn’t playing a lot at Everton and it definitely helped me get my love for football again," he told Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"Playing with mates made me realise how much I love the sport.

"I did make sure I didn’t get into 50-50s or anything physical just for safety, but I did work hard. Because everyone knew who I was, they would make sure and not get too tight to me as they knew I had a match coming up soon. I enjoyed their company more than they enjoyed mine, to be honest.

"At the end of the day we are all just people who love the game. It has been my guilty pleasure ever since I have come up professionally when I am not playing, or before pre-season to get a bit of fitness. It is always something I will fall back to if I am feeling a little bit low in confidence with football."

The Nigeria international, whose uncle is former Premier League player Jay-Jay Okocha, has openly spoken about his mental health struggles in the past.

He added: "It really started when I was in school because there was plenty of times I was told I wasn’t good enough at Arsenal and I was going to get released, which is a lot to take as a young kid.

"When you are trying to balance school work and see your friends who might say 'I knew you weren’t good enough to play at Arsenal' - but you learn to deal with it. Especially with the family I had and with an uncle who played football.

"He always tried to speak to me and prepare me for the future and different situations. That is why the older I get, I find it easier to manage such situations. For example, not being in the team or dealing with consistent form, as I had to deal with at a younger age."

