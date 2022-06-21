Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants midfielder Bernardo Silva to stay with the Premier League champions but added he does not like to keep "unhappy" players.

Silva, 27, was one of City's best performers last season but the Portugal international has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

"With two clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City, the names we talk about are varied. There's a lot of them," said Guardiola.

"You've got people like Joan Laporta, who are great with tactics.

"Right now, I think Bernardo Silva will continue with us but it's true he could be in Barcelona.

"I don't know what's going to happen but for me, our intentions are to keep him with us."