Analysis: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Manchester City will be happy to have won their Champions League group with a game to spare, but it is just one win in their past four games in all competitions now.

Last time out in Europe they drew 0-0 in Copenhagen, and then lost their unbeaten record to Liverpool in the Premier League - before beating Brighton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola mixed things up with his line-up in Dortmund, giving a debut to 29-year-old keeper Stefan Ortega, a summer signing, with Ederson left on the bench.

The German did well to deny Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko in the first half.

Julian Alvarez, who played behind Erling Haaland, made his fourth start for the club, and was one of only three players to test Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel - along with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez with his failed penalty, all in the second half.

Nathan Ake headed a decent chance over too.

Maybe if Haaland, with 22 goals in his first three months at City, was still on, he might have taken it.

Joao Cancelo was taken off too, another player who will not be happy with his first half - with Adeyemi getting the better of him on several occasions out wide.

It is all ultimately academic, with City topping the group amid a relentless pre-World Cup fixture list - but recent performances continue to dip below their early-season swashbuckling form.