We can break these teams down - O'Riley

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley says a patient approach may be required to break down "difficult" St Johnstone on Christmas Eve.

The league leaders needed a last-gasp Giorgos Giakoumakis goal to secure the three points in Perth earlier in the season after Liam Gordon gave Callum Davidson's side hope of an unliley point with a late equaliser.

"They were hard to beat, like most teams in this league," O'Riley said.

"They set up in a certain way to stop us rather than win the game a lot of the time so it makes it difficult. They're going to have a lot of men behind the ball so our ball speed and circulation is going to need to be high as usual and that should help us a lot.

"We come up against it so much now we know what we need to do. Against Aberdeen you saw how extreme it was with pretty much nine men sat in their box. We did beat Aberdeen, though, so we proved we can break these teams down, even if it may take a while.

"But if we commit to our football then it should end up working."

The 22-year-old has shifted to a more familiar attacking role in midfield due to Callum McGregor's return from injury, and he was quick to heap praise on his captain.

"It speaks for itself, his importance on and off the pitch," O'Riley added. "What he brings in terms of his leadership on the ball or vocally, we are all just delighted to have him back.

"I think he gets underappreciated a little bit. If you really understand football, you understand how good he is."