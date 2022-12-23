Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before his side return to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva paid tribute to England 1966 World Cup winner and former Fulham defender George Cohen, who has died at the age of 83.

He said it is "a huge loss" for the club, where Cohen spent his whole career, adding: "I know what he represents for this football club. He was really important - not just when he was playing, but after as well. And not just for our football club but for all of English football."

Silva said they are waiting on the availability of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and defender Antonee Robinson. Mitrovic represented Serbia at the World Cup after a foot issue, but Fulham "want him fully fit", while Robinson did not feature in the recent friendly against West Ham.

Silva said his players are "ready to go again" after the pause in the season: "A six-week break is a long break, but we have adapted really well to the situation. We had a good camp with our players and then some good weeks at our training ground."

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences here