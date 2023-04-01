Analysis: Brighton 3-3 Brentford

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

A brilliantly entertaining game in which Brighton's attacking verve was on display throughout.

That it took a 90th-minute penalty for them to earn a point came down to a combination of unusually lax defending, some wayward finishing and the occasional heroics from David Raya in the Brentford goal.

Going forward it was Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton at their best at times, Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross and Alexis Mac Allister popping the ball around smartly before releasing Kaoru Mitoma or Solly March down the wings.

Brentford struggled to contain the Seagulls but were provided enough of a threat, particularly from set pieces, to not only stay in the game but go in front three times.

Brighton helped them with all three.

Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock were able to get free by too easily to score the first and third, respectively, while De Zerbi said it was "difficult to accept or understand" the second - scored by Ivan Toney - that came from a Brighton throw-in.

Despite the disappointment over the result, Brighton are still right in the mix for a Champions League place.

They will just hope that today's defensive slackness was merely a blip.