Armstrong: Watson's 'been absolutely brilliant'

Danny Armstrong has praised ‘brilliant’ 18-year-old team-mate David Watson as Kilmarnock ‘dominated’ Hearts in a crucial 2-1 Premiership win on Saturday.

“David is brilliant, in training he’s one of the hardest workers, he trains well all the time,” he said.

“He’s always one of the last to leave the training pitch, you see from the last two homes games what he’s like and he thoroughly deserved another start today.

“He showed why they gave him another start, I just hope he can keep doing what he’s doing.

“It’s good for the fans to see a local boy coming through and it’s no fluke, he works as hard as anybody and that’s credit to him.

“That win felt massive when we went into the dressing room afterwards, especially as other results [at the bottom of the table] have gone our way, us getting three points is massive.”