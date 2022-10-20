Cooper on motivation, togetherness and not fearing Liverpool
- Published
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Liverpool.
Here are the key lines from the Nottingham Forest boss:
Harry Toffolo is out with a hamstring injury, while Lewis O'Brien is unlikely to recover from an illness in time.
Cooper said facing Liverpool is a "huge test" and added "whenever and wherever you play Liverpool they are one of the biggest threats in the league".
But he also said his players won't fear Jurgen Klopp's side: "We have to be almost perfect in almost all parts of our games to play well, but why not?"
When asked about recent results and the mood among players, he said: "The spirit is strong, the togetherness is strong and we don’t look like a set of players and staff that have had poor results."
On whether he is looking at the table and teams around Forest, Cooper said: "Honestly we’re not because if we want to get out of the situation we’ve got to do it ourselves and that’s by picking up points."
He said his players are more motivated than ever: "Belief is a big thing for us at the moment because we are striving to be in a better league position."
Cooper said at times this season his side have been too exposed, adding: "We’ve always wanted to keep clean sheets and we’ve always wanted to score goals and we’ve wanted to do that believing in the way we play."