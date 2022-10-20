C﻿ooper on motivation, togetherness and not fearing Liverpool

S﻿teve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Nottingham Forest boss:

  • H﻿arry Toffolo is out with a hamstring injury, while Lewis O'Brien is unlikely to recover from an illness in time.

  • C﻿ooper said facing Liverpool is a "huge test" and added "whenever and wherever you play Liverpool they are one of the biggest threats in the league".

  • But h﻿e also said his players won't fear Jurgen Klopp's side: "We have to be almost perfect in almost all parts of our games to play well, but why not?"

  • W﻿hen asked about recent results and the mood among players, he said: "The spirit is strong, the togetherness is strong and we don’t look like a set of players and staff that have had poor results."

  • O﻿n whether he is looking at the table and teams around Forest, Cooper said: "Honestly we’re not because if we want to get out of the situation we’ve got to do it ourselves and that’s by picking up points."

  • H﻿e said his players are more motivated than ever: "Belief is a big thing for us at the moment because we are striving to be in a better league position."

  • C﻿ooper said at times this season his side have been too exposed, adding: "We’ve always wanted to keep clean sheets and we’ve always wanted to score goals and we’ve wanted to do that believing in the way we play."