Marcus Rashford earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week with his fine display against Nottingham Forest.

Crooks said: "The movement for Marcus Rashford's goal against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday was only equalled by the quality of the finish. The Forest defence stood and watched the forward move towards the ball with such intent, yet did nothing to prevent it.

"The England international used the pace of the ball and the soaking wet conditions to send his strike spinning past a totally helpless Wayne Hennessey.

"Let me be clear here, this was a Manchester United side with eight World Cup stars in their starting line-up against a Forest side next to bottom of the table.

"I was a little reluctant to select Rashford because of this mismatch but the striker's overall display was so compelling I thought better of it."

