Mike Parkin, From the Rookery End, external

Rating: Giving this catastrophic campaign anything above 1/10 would be generous. It’s been a disaster and I’m sure the highlight was the merciful sound of the final whistle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Let us never speak of the 2021-22 season ever again.

Best performance of the season: Almost laughably easy to choose, with wins so scarce that I was surprised the club didn’t release a commemorative DVD after each victory. Watford beat Everton 5-2, but that was as much down to their defensive meltdown than Watford’s quality. Therefore it goes to the exhilarating 4-1 win over Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Incredibly, it was the Hornets' last home win of the season - in November.

Player of the season: It sums up the campaign that Hassane Kamara was voted player of the season. He didn’t join until part way through the January transfer window. He was nothing more than consistently satisfactory, but with such a dearth of quality, it - along with his effervescent approach and positive relationship with the fans - was enough to make him stand out. Slightly more objectively, Emmanuel Dennis probably deserves it for his goals and assists, considering the side he was in.

Player whose time is up: Dennis will be off, as will Ismaila Sarr and Joshua King. Moussa Sissoko won’t fancy the second tier again. Ben Foster has departed the club after his second stint at Vicarage Road, and it’s a shame that a pretty good Watford career has ended with such a dismal season. We’ll check YouTube to see where he ends up.

Opposition player you’d love at your team: It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone (of any calibre) making any difference. That said, I’ve always admired Son Heung-min. He offers so much more to the Spurs side than just finishing. Surely the only thing left for him to prove is that he can do it at Championship level? If that doesn’t pan out, we’ll take Virgil van Dijk to shore up our impossibly porous defence.

Happy with your new manager? Hiring a manger from League Two is a gamble, but it’s the sort of appointment supporters have been asking for. Rob Edwards has had almost exclusively positive reviews from anyone that has encountered him and after the disastrous reigns of more experienced managers, the fresh approach of Edwards is sending ripples of positivity through the fanbase.

One learning to take into next season: The players must have the right character. Too many times we saw shoulders slump and fingers pointed. This collection never had the appetite for a relegation scrap, so new recruits must have the heart for what will be a tough campaign back in the Championship.

