W﻿e asked you if Chelsea are getting the most out of Hakim Ziyech after he performed admirably for Morocco in their opening World Cup game.

H﻿ere are some of your responses:

D﻿enis: Ziyech obviously wants to leave and the club have the balancing act of using his services when required but making sure that he is injury free to move in January. He’s got a great delivery and is a talent but he’s never really settled into the team.

T﻿ony: We as a club have Pulisic, Havertz and Ziyech, all of whom allegedly want to be Hazard's heir. They show glimpses but never enough, especially in the Premier League. Personally I would be happy if any two of the three go in January but not at the expense of bringing Ronaldo in.

M﻿uhammad: Ziyech is a wonderful player and it's a shame things haven't worked for him at Chelsea. It seems like creative and intelligent players like Ziyech, Ozil, Mata, etc, who lack industry, don't do well tactically in the Premier League.