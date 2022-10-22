Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I thought it was a mixed bag today, I thought we came out of the traps brilliantly and imposed ourselves on the game. We started playing a lot of the game in their half and moving the ball side to side well.

"W﻿e had umpteen chance in the opening period and thankfully Danny (Armstrong) is a confident boy at the moment and I could see that with the finish.

"W﻿e knew if we could get in behind their centre-backs and get those opportunities we would get a few of them in the game. On the back of that finish we had two or three chances to get the second one. Ross County had their moments as well, no doubt about it.

"A lot of players were running on empty, that was three big demanding games for us but we have come out of it OK.

"We take the benefit from the confidence of the run we are on and recognise what has given us that which is a lot of hard work, a lot of quality moments and a lot of team spirit".