Everton's attacking line could be more of a "problem" this season than their defence.

The Toffees suffered a humbling 4-0 defat to Aston Villa on Sunday, where defensive errors proved to be particularly damaging and left them sitting bottom of the Premier League table after two games of the new season.

The Times football reporter Charlotte Duncker felt the issues were bigger than just the defence however and, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, said: "I think one of their biggest problems is creativity and scoring goals. If you take away the disastrous defensive mistakes, where were their goals coming from?

"Their midfield was weak, up front Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a bang to the face and had blurred vision so had to go off, Maupay comes on in the second half and he's had 28 games without a goal, he's not going to suddenly pop up and score you two or three goals in a game. They just look lacking in skill all over the pitch and looked really really poor.

"It was a really bad day at the office for Everton."

Former Tottenham midfielder and current Manchester United under-21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone agreed, adding: "Like a lot of teams you're looking at Everton and thinking where are the goals going to come from? Because the majority of Sean Dyche's teams are really strong and organised at the back but they're not looking like that at the moment.

"Then they're also looking toothless in attack, so it's going to be a long season for those Everton fans."

