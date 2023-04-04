Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Leeds have drawn their last three home league games against Nottingham Forest, while this is the first time they're hosting them in a Premier League game since a 3-1 win in April 1999.

Nottingham Forest have the joint-fewest away points (6) and the fewest away goals (4) in the Premier League this season. They've lost their last three on the road, last losing more consecutively in the top-flight between November and January in 1998-99 (5).