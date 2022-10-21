Eddie Howe says Miguel Almiron must continue "enjoying his football" in order to maintain his impressive form.

The Paraguay international has scored five goals in 11 Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, which is currently more than Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Almiron has also already surpassed his previous best return of four league goals in a season.

Howe said: "He has to just keep enjoying his football which clearly he does and he is. He must not over analyse himself and just be free. I think Miggy is best when he is playing to his strengths which is all action and energy to cover every blade of grass.

"I think good things have happened off the back of that for him."

Almiron, 28, will be confident of winning October’s goal of the month award following his well-taken volley against Fulham.

He added: "He has ended up scoring some spectacular goals and I certainly don’t expect him to do that every week. I was just as happy with his tap-in against Fulham than I was with the outstanding goals he has scored from distance. As they are much easier to replicate.

"He has got good balance to his game at the moment and I just urge him to keep enjoying his football."