Newcastle v Aston Villa: Team news
- Published
Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin has trained this week after overcoming hamstring problems and he could feature for only the second time since August.
Elliot Anderson is fit after a minor injury.
Lucas Digne is available for Aston Villa after a five-match absence due to a hairline ankle fracture sustained on international duty with France.
Boubacar Kamara is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury but is not yet ready to play.
Who do you think makes the Magpies starting XI?