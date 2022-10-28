Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin has trained this week after overcoming hamstring problems and he could feature for only the second time since August.

Elliot Anderson is fit after a minor injury.

Lucas Digne is available for Aston Villa after a five-match absence due to a hairline ankle fracture sustained on international duty with France.

Boubacar Kamara is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury but is not yet ready to play.

