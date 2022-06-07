Will Hennessey get his chance at Burnley?

Wayne Hennessey "will have a decision to make" about his club future, according to former England defender Matthew Upson.

Hennessey was outstanding as Wales edged out Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup finals but, after only two appearances for Burnley last season, the 35-year-old will want game time to prepare for November's World Cup in Qatar.

"It is so difficult for goalkeepers compared with outfield players," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "There comes a point where playing football becomes the most important thing in terms of minutes on the pitch.

"Sometimes you just want to go and play. These games will have given Hennessey the flavour of that, and the chance to play in the World Cup will add to his feeling."

Hennessey, who made his international debut in 2007, has 102 caps for Wales and The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton believes his opportunity for game time is likely to come at Turf Moor next season.

"I expect he will get games at Burnley with Nick Pope being a target for other Premier League clubs," Crafton said.

"He could sit tight and take his chance, but it will be a case of whether Burnley look to replace him. If they do, then he probably needs to move on."

