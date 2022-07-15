Bojang set for Hibs debut

Momodou Bojang could make his Hibernian debut against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday after his work permit was approved.

“We didn’t sign him on a whim," said Hibs boss Lee Johnson. "He’s a good player, he’s got a good change of direction, he’s a good finisher, he’s wiry and he can get in-between people. He showed that in training and showed it well.”

Hibs are still waiting for work permit approval for Jair Tavares and Elie Youan, whilst new signing Marijan Cabraja has been added to that list.

Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet are still injured and won't be available on Sunday, as Hibs look to bounce back from a shock defeat in midweek to Falkirk.