There are now just six teams involved in the Premier League relegation battle, according to Chris Sutton.

While Bournemouth are still only six points clear of the relegation zone, Sutton believes the teams below them will be the ones fighting for survival.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the former Premier League striker said: "Everton had a really tough run-in and they are starting to lose it a bit.

"I look at Leicester and think they have some generous fixtures, but they can’t really keep clean sheets.

"Southampton are down already and then Leeds are in freefall. I think it’s three out of six.

"Nottingham Forest don’t score goals away, their away form is wretched. Everybody forgot West Ham’s game in hand was against Manchester City - which you can’t see them getting anything from - but if you are a West Ham fan you are heartened by that performance against Arsenal."

