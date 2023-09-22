Bayern Munich will compete with Real Madrid to sign Chelsea captain and England full-back Reece James next year. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave the club in January, with the 24-year-old English defender keen on a move to Bayern Munich after rejecting fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Norway and Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old valued at around £30m. (Express), external

Finally, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku split from representatives Roc Nation shortly after the 30-year-old moved to Roma on loan from Chelsea this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

