Fulham academy forward Jay Stansfield says he has "no words" to describe how it felt making his Premier League debut against Wolves on Saturday.

The 19-year-old came on in the 83rd minute at Molineux and hopes this is just the beginning.

Stansfield told Fulham's official website, external: "It’s what you dream of as a kid, and then for it to come true, I’ve got no words to describe it really.

“But I think it’s a platform to build on now.

“I’ve set the standards for myself and I have to be hungry if I want more of those opportunities, because I want to play at the highest level possible.

“Hopefully I can get more minutes to be able to come on and show what I can actually do.”