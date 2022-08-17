McInnes pleased to renew rivalry with friend Mackay

Derek McInnes is looking forward to locking horns with old friend and rival Malky Mackay for the first time in 10 years when he takes his Kilmarnock team to Dingwall to face Ross County on Saturday.

The pair were Old Firm rivals on the field but formed a friendship through coaching courses that remained strong when both were in close combat in the English Championship.

They last competed in August 2012, when McInnes led Bristol City to a win over Cardiff City.

"I played against Malky plenty of times as a player," the former Rangers ;midfielder said. "My Bristol City team beat his Cardiff team 4-2. I think it was the year they went up. By the time the second fixture came around, I was sacked.

"He is somebody I know really well. It was a bit of rivalry then. Obviously Bristol City's rivals are Bristol Rovers, but they don't really play each other very often, so Cardiff was the next best thing.

"Malky is someone I have known throughout my career. We did our pro licence together and did our club visit together to Sampdoria and spent some time in Italy."

Mackay had a spell as Scottish FA performance director after being sacked by Cardiff and Wigan Athletic.

"I am glad to see him back in the game doing what he does best as a manager," McInnes added. "He had a very good season last year, I saw County a couple of times live and getting into the top six was fantastic. There is good work being done there."