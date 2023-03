Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could make changes after naming the same side for the past two games.

Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among those pushing for starts, while Anthony Martial has returned to training after a hip issue.

Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is a doubt after injuring his knee while celebrating his goal in the win over Leicester City.

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain long-term absentees.

