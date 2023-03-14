Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool "are alone with a little belief" that they can overcome Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Klopp himself said after the 5-2 first leg defeat at Anfield that the tie was done, but he believes Liverpool have nothing to lose.

Speaking in his pre-match news conference, he said: "I said three weeks ago with the result Madrid are through to the next round. Now we are three weeks later and we know there is a game to play.

"If there is only 1% chance I would like to give it a try. We are here to play an extremely strong opponent and try to win the game tomorrow. As difficult as it is, that’s probably possible. Not likely, but possible. For that, we are here.

"It’s clear we are not here to tell Madrid 'be careful, we are coming', that’s not the situation we are in. But we are here to try to win the game. To win it we have to play extremely good, there is no other chance. If we play a normal game or an OK game or a good game, it will not be enough. Only to win it, I’m not talking about going through to the next round, we have to be on top of our game.

"We have nothing to lose, that’s a better situation than when you can lose everything. We can lose a game which is a really bad thing and we've felt that a couple of times this season so we don't like that.

"If I would sit on that side of the table I would think the same, that there is no chance for Liverpool. That means we are alone with a little belief, but we will try tomorrow."