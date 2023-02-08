Leicester v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their 16 Premier League home games against Tottenham, conceding at least once in each of the past 13 such meetings since a 3-0 win in September 1997.
Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games against Leicester, their best winning run against the Foxes in their league history.
Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 15 Premier League games against Leicester, with only Alan Shearer netting more against a single opponent in the competition (20 v Leeds).