Celtic's Taylor playing with pain - gossip

Left-back Greg Taylor, who has been omitted from the Scotland squad, has been playing with pain in the Celtic team of late. (Record)

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is Japan's best striker, despite being left out of their latest squad, says former club striker John Hartson. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he "started on the factory floor" at Whittlsea Zebras, a team he was unable to save from relegation in 2009. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doubts clubs like Celtic and Rangers would need to worry about a breakaway from the Champions League. (Record)

BBC Sport