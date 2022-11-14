'He thought he was bigger than the club' - Ronaldo reaction
Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 13, 2022
Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.
99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.
When Ronaldo returned he thought he was bigger than Manchester United… no player is bigger than the club. A very sad end. He simply isn’t the player he once was and can’t except that. He’s shown once again he isn’t a team player…— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 14, 2022
Oh dear oh dear. What am I seeing? 🙈 #ronaldointerview— Lee Sharpe (@Sharpeyofficial) November 14, 2022
