D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Only Manchester City can boast a better calendar-year record than Aston Villa. Villa’s 32-point haul from their 15 games so far in 2023 is a point better off than Arsenal.

While Villa have been serial winners on their travels under Unai Emery, home supporters have seen the team evolve positively in front of their eyes throughout the last few months, and it seemed that the 3-0 win against Newcastle was a watershed moment of everything clicking into place.

The once-nervous crowds who had been fearful of Villa playing out from the back have since dissolved, now fully trusting in the process. Now they are finally seeing players they’ve grown frustrated with under two former managers fully realising their potential and playing with a newfound consistency that had been lacking before.

What was witnessed at Villa Park against Newcastle was a cut above what Villa supporters have seen in over a decade, if not longer.

Outside of Villa, the national media has still been slow to take this Villa revolution seriously, despite its increasing authenticity. The club won’t mind that, as perhaps their biggest surprise is to come.

While there’s still European ambitions to fulfil this season, it’s no joke to suggest that with some key reinforcements in the summer, if Villa end 2023 the same way they started the year, then what we have seen so far could be a mere dress rehearsal for something really special next season.