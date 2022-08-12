Brentford manager Thomas Frank hopes Brentford fans will applaud Manchester United's Christian Eriksen when the player returns to Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

"I really, really hope when Christian steps on the pitch that we applaud him. He helped us, we helped him," said Frank.

"I look forward to giving him a hug and asking him how his family is, then I look forward to competing against him on the pitch and afterwards hopefully we will have three points and he will have zero, but we will see."

Eriksen played 22 times for Brentford in the league last season, scoring two goals.

Frank added: "I think no doubt with his qualities, you could also see it in the last game - I know he was used in two different positions during the game.

"Obviously his quality on the ball is key and we know we can't give him too much time because he can see the ball between lines, he can see the ball behind and has the quality to put it on a string for any player."