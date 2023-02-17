MacPherson relishing run in team & eyeing derby victory

Cammy MacPherson is confident St Johnstone can hit the ground running when they return to league action in Saturday's Tayside derby with Dundee United.

Their Scottish Cup exit to Rangers meant Callum Davidson's side had last weekend off and midfielder MacPherson is raring to go again.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” he told Saints TV.

“It felt as if we were building a bit of momentum, so the break's probably come at the wrong time for us but we’ve had a good week of training.

“We’ve had a friendly as well so we're ready to get back."

The 24-year-old is determined to keep his place in the team, having missed four months of the season through injury.

“I’ve had to wait for my opportunity to get back in the team because before the winter break we were doing well," he added.

“I’ve just had to bide my time and when I’ve got in, it’s just about staying there."