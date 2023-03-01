Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

It was yet another weekend to forget for Chelsea following their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham - with a lacklustre, soulless performance compounding the misery for fans who made the trip to north London.

With the visits of Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund just around the corner, the patience which was already wearing thin among the fanbase is arguably at an all-time low.

Add in just two victories in their past 15 Premier League matches - leaving the Blues closer to the relegation zone than the top four - and we may be beyond the ‘must-win game’ cliche coming into the final stretch of the season.

With so little left to play for in the league, and Champions League progression hanging in the balance, the best hope for Chelsea's remaining games may be to see some fight and passion from the players, which was sorely lacking against Spurs.

Graham Potter’s men could do worse than to look across the training pitches at Cobham and take inspiration from Emma Hayes’ formidable women's team. They’ve won the Women’s Super League title in five of the past six seasons, and are in pole position to retain their crown for the fourth straight year with a game in hand on rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

They go for their first silverware of the season on Sunday in the League Cup final at Selhurst Park - just one of the four fronts they’re fighting on. Oh, and they’ve got a striker in Sam Kerr with an outrageously formidable record of 81 goals in just 100 matches.

In a season that has offered so little positivity for the men’s team, Chelsea fans can take solace in the continued excellence of their women’s side.