New Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier has promised Cherries fans he'll do whatever it takes to help the team be successful in the Premier League this season.

The £10m signing from Middlesbrough admits he is "delighted" to have made the switch and cannot wait to get started for Scott Parker's side.

"I've got a lot of energy and I like to go forward and create chances," Tavernier told the official Bournemouth website, external.

"I can play in numerous positions and I'm keen and happy to play wherever the gaffer wants me to. I'll fill in and do what I have to do to help the team win."

The 23-year-old scored five goals in the Championship last season, but it was his personality that also attracted Parker to his signature.

"I like to open my mouth a bit," he added. "I have to get comfortable first before I start doing that!"