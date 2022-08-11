Chelsea are ready to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, if Barcelona decide to sell them. (Sky Sports), external

The Blues are close to agreeing a deal worth more than 80m euros (£67.6m) with Barcelona for De Jong. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Chelsea are waiting on a decision from De Jong, who would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge rather than join Manchester United, while also continuing to pursue a deal for Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic's 26-year-old Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. (90min), external

Former Blues midfielder Juan Mata, 34, has rejected offers to join MLS teams as the Spanish free agent continues to search for a new club. (Marca, via Sun), external

