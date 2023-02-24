Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel believes manager Erik ten Hag is like "vintage Sir Alex" and thinks that, for the first time in a long time, you can see a group of players who are proud to wear the shirt.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after United's win over Barcelona on Thursday, the former goalkeeper said: "The pride of playing for this football club is so evident on the pitch.

"In my time, if you didn’t have that you wouldn’t be here - simple as that. In the past 10 years, we've seen far too many players come here for the wrong reasons.

"I’m not saying these players are not well paid, but they play for the football club and they play for the supporters. At the end of the day, they play for the manager and they support the manager. It’s fantastic to see and it’s taken 10 years to get to this point.

"This is the cause of all my optimism. This season, anything can really happen. We can win nothing - and we can win a lot. But I see the progress and I’m really happy with that.

"Everything Ten Hag has faced, he’s dealt with it in the correct way, in the way that any Manchester United manager worth his salt would have done.

"Vintage Sir Alex in certain situations, where I am thinking: ‘Wow, we have got the right man here.’.

"It was a big test, it was a big win - but in the grand scheme of things it’s just a step towards where we really want to be and that is fantastic."

