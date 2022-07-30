Odegaard 'happy, proud and grateful' to be named Arsenal captain

Martin Odegaard said being named Arsenal captain is a big achievement for him.

Speaking after the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sevilla, he said: "Of course I was happy, proud and grateful for the trust and for him wanting me to be the captain.

"That’s a big achievement for me and it’s nice to be part of such a good team, so I’m going to enjoy that. "It’s important that we all take leadership, it’s not just about me or a few people but I think everyone needs to take the leadership and do what’s best for the team, so everyone has to do that."