On this day… Rangers ended Celtic’s four-year Scottish Cup reign

Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 at Ibrox in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on 18 April 2021, leaving their Glasgow rivals trophyless for the first time since 2010.

Celtic's four-year Scottish Cup reign came to an end after Steven Davis' overhead kick and a Jonjoe Kenny own goal before half-time.

While Steven Gerrard's Rangers would fall to St Johnstone in the last eight, they had already made it a triumphant season by ending their 10-year wait for the Premiership title.