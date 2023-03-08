'There's still more to come from Rangers'

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has praised Rangers for winning league games despite not being at their best, and believes there is still plenty more to come from Michael Beale's side.

"Rangers aren’t blowing teams away, and that goes back to the start of the season", Miller said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The performances right now are better than what they were before the World Cup. The league form under Michael Beale is really strong.

"The negativity has come because they lost the cup final, but that can happen. They need to dust themselves down, Michael has got more out of the team, and I still think there’s more to give, but winning games of football when you’re not quite at your top level is a good thing, particularly when you’re going for league titles.

"There’s more to come from this team - the upcoming Old Firm games will be important for Michael, but the Hibs fixture is a tough one, and they need to maintain their league form."