Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has been with the Reds since under-10 level, making 19 senior appearances - all of which came in 2020-21as he helped the club secure Champions League qualification.

He spent the first half of last season on loan with Blackpool and will now reunite with former Reds team-mate Leighton Clarkson, who joined the Dons on a permanent transfer earlier this month.

"I’m really pleased to be here," Williams told Aberdeen's official website, external.

"When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience.

"I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room, which I’m sure will help me settle quickly.

"There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of."