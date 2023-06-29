Harry Kane is another name on the Premier League hot-property list.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain have all been linked with the Spurs forward.

The big question is whether this is the summer when Kane moves on, and whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy decides now is the time when he lets the club's record goalscorer, with 280 goals in 435 games, leave.

