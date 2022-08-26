Sutton's predictions: Man City v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester City twice at the Etihad Stadium in recent years, so they know how to win there, and there is the link with their manager Patrick Vieira, who used to play and coach at the club.

Palace are one of the most dangerous counter-attacking teams in the league, but you still cannot see past Manchester City.

It was really interesting the way Newcastle were brave and got at City and hurt them, but I expect City with home advantage to win this one, although I think Palace will score.

Ross's prediction: 3-1

Palace have looked good but it's City isn't it? The match against Newcastle was incredible but there was that point in the second half where City just decided they would score two. I can't see past them, especially at home.

