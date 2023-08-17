Wolves have lost their last three Premier League games against Brighton, having been unbeaten against the Seagulls in the previous six beforehand (W2 D4).

Brighton have won their first away league game in each of the last four seasons. Only two teams have ever done so in 5+ consecutive Premier League campaigns – Chelsea (5) between 2001-02 and 2005-06, and Manchester City (7) between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Wolves haven't won their first home league game in any of their five seasons since their return to the Premier League in 2018 (D3 L2).

Brighton have only failed to score in one of their last 29 Premier League games, finding the net in each of their last 17.