Wolves v Brighton: Pick of the stats

  • Wolves have lost their last three Premier League games against Brighton, having been unbeaten against the Seagulls in the previous six beforehand (W2 D4).

  • Brighton have won their first away league game in each of the last four seasons. Only two teams have ever done so in 5+ consecutive Premier League campaigns – Chelsea (5) between 2001-02 and 2005-06, and Manchester City (7) between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

  • Wolves haven't won their first home league game in any of their five seasons since their return to the Premier League in 2018 (D3 L2).

  • Brighton have only failed to score in one of their last 29 Premier League games, finding the net in each of their last 17.

  • Since Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge in October 2022, Brighton's Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side (114 – F65 A49).

Related Topics