Jose Sa: This was an outstanding defensive display by Wolves at Tottenham. The star of the show was Sa. Not only did he keep a clean sheet but he is starting to show the sort of authority in his own penalty area that defenders respect.

Sa is one of the few modern goalkeepers who is not afraid to catch the ball in mid-flight. Quite what Hugo Lloris was doing punching a ball that former Tottenham great Pat Jennings would have caught with one hand, I don't know.

Manchester United would snap him up in a second.

