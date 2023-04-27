Following their 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in October, Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Bournemouth since 2010-11, when the sides competed in League One.

Bournemouth are winless in their last nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D2 L7), failing to score a single goal in their five such games so far this season (D1 L4).

Philip Billing has scored five away goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, with only Josh King in 2016-17 and Callum Wilson in 2018-19 (both nine) ever netting more on the road in a single campaign for the Cherries.