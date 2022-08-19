Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will have been deeply disappointed to see his side pegged back by Southampton after going two goals up, and I think he might have to deal with another setback here.

There are still a few question marks over what is going on with Chelsea up front, and they keep getting linked with new players too, but they were excellent against Spurs last week.

If they play like that at Elland Road, they will win.

GK's prediction: 0-3

Find out how GK and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and vote here